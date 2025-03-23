Texas Stars Clinch Playoff Spot for the Fourth Straight Season

March 23, 2025

Texas Stars celebrate a goal

Texas Stars celebrate a goal

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cups Playoffs for the 11th time in franchise history and fourth consecutive season.

Texas entered Sunday's league action with a Magic Number of one point, needing at least one point in their game at Chicago, or any Iowa Wild loss to the Ontario Reign. The Stars beat the Wolves 5-2 Sunday at Allstate Arena.

The Stars have now qualified for the playoffs four straight seasons under Head Coach Neil Graham and 11 total times since the team's first season in 2009-10. Graham is the only coach to lead Texas to the postseason four times.

Historically, this matches the earliest Texas has ever clinched a playoff spot and is just the fourth time the team has clinched in the month of March. During the 2013-14 season, Texas clinched a playoff spot on March 23, 2014, which eventually led to the Stars winning the 2014 Calder Cup. The team has won its division three times (2012-13, 2013-14 and 2022-23), advanced to the Calder Cup Finals three times (2010, 2014 and 2018).

Five Central Division teams will qualify for the playoffs, with dates, times and matchups to be determined in the final weeks of the regular season, which ends April 19. The top seed will receive a first round bye and play the winner of a best-of-three opening round series between the fourth and fifth place teams in the division semifinals. The other best-of-five division semifinal will feature the second and third place teams.

Texas Stars playoff strip tickets will be available for purchase as soon as possible. To secure your seats for the entire playoff run, call 512-GO-STARS (467-8277) or email Tickets@TexasStars.com today.

