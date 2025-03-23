Monsters Edge Senators 2-1 in Intense Sunday Matinee

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 30-20-5-5 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Jordan Dumais struck first with a marker at 9:13 of the opening period assisted by Rocco Grimaldi and Hunter McKown, but Belleville's Tyler Boucher scored a power-play goal at 15:41 leaving the teams tied 1-1. Following a scoreless second frame, Trey Fix-Wolansky notched a tally at 6:59 off a feed from Joseph LaBate putting the Monsters ahead and securing the 2-1 win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves for the win while Belleville's Leevi Meriläinen stopped 24 shots in defeat.

The Monsters finish their road trip with a game against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, at CAA Arena

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

BEL 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/2 3/4 10 min / 5 inf

BEL 29 1/4 2/2 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 28 1 17-10-6

BEL Meriläinen L 24 2 14-8-3

Cleveland Record: 30-21-5-5, 4th North Division

Belleville Record: 29-23-4-4, 6th North Division

