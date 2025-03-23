Ontario's Three-Goal Third Sends Iowa to 7-4 Defeat

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Ontario Reign scored three unanswered goals in the third period to take a 7-4 decision over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon. Michael Milne scored twice for Iowa while Ryan O'Rourke recorded a career-high three points (0-3=3) in the loss.

Jeff Malott opened the scoring for Ontario at 7:12 and Glenn Gawdin found the back of the net 37 seconds later to give the Reign a 2-0 lead.

Iowa responded with a pair of goals in the final minute of the first period. Milne struck first with a penalty shot finish to the blocker side of Jacob Ingham (23 saves) at 19:11.

Luke Toporowski tied the game following a net mouth scramble with assists from Caedan Bankier and O'Rourke with four seconds remaining in the period.

Iowa outshot Ontario 17-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

O'Rourke sprung Milne for a breakaway goal 1:50 into the middle frame to hand Iowa a 3-2 advantage.

Samuel Fagemo ripped a power-play one-timer over Dylan Ferguson (30 saves) at 7:32 of the second period to tie the game.

Gavin Hain restored the lead for Iowa at 12:18 with a wrister along the ice with assists from O'Rourke and Adam Raska.

Jeff Malott made the score 4-4 with a curl and drag shot inside the right post at 15:11.

The Wild outshot the Reign 24-22 through two periods.

Fagemo struck again 11:40 into the third and punched a loose puck through Ferguson to give Ontario the lead for good.

Jack Studnicka scored an insurance goal at 16:38 and Gawdin scored on the empty net with 2:47 to play.

Ontario outshot Iowa 37-27. The Wild finished 0-for-1 with the man advantage while the Reign went 3-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. If the Wild win, all fans will receive a ticket to an upcoming game as a part of Winning Wednesday.

