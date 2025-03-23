Poulin's Strong Effort Not enough to Beat Pens

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-41-4-3), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, dropped a 5-2 final to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (35-18-7-1) at Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday, despite goals from Marshall Warren and Alex Jefferies.

Sam Poulin scored once and tallied two assists to lead the Penguins. Matt Nieto also recorded a goal and an assist, while former Bridgeport defenseman Sebastian Aho logged three helpers in his first game back at Total Mortgage Arena. Goaltender Filip Larsson (11-8-3) blocked 22 of the 24 shots he faced for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

On the Islanders' side, Jefferies scored his 11th goal of the season and now has three goals in his last eight games. He leads all Bridgeport rookies in goals, assists (15), and points (26). Warren recorded his fourth goal of the season. Both Islanders' tallies came at even strength in the second period.

BOX SCORE

The Penguins got off to a hot start, potting four goals on eight shots in the first period to chase starter Jakub Skarek (5-13-1) from the crease. Poulin got the scoring started just 4:06 in with a quick wrist shot over Skarek's glove from the left half-wall for the early 1-0 lead.

Just 2:50 later, Filip Kral launched a shot from the left side that deflected off Nieto's stick in front and snuck through Skarek's pads to make it 2-0.

At 16:58, Calle Odelius was accessed a hooking penalty and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton capitalized on the power play for the eventual game-winning goal. They benefited 28 seconds in when Valtteri Puustinen received a pass from Ville Koivunen in the neutral zone, sped past Islanders' defense, and sniped a shot into the top of the cage.

The Penguins made it 4-0 at the 19:17 mark. Skarek turned back Poulin's blast from the right circle, but the puck rolled to the left side where Boris Katchouk swept it into an open net for his 21st goal of the season, tied for the team lead.

Rick Kowalsky pulled Skarek for Henrik Tikkanen (no decision) at the start of the second period. Tikkanen made 12 saves in relief over the final 40 minutes. The adjustment also gave the Islanders some life, as Warren made it 4-1 at the 3:38 mark. After Cam Thiesing won a battle for the puck behind the net, he sent a pass to Warren at the blue line where Warren connected on a long wrist shot past Larsson.

At 14:28 of the second, Liam Foudy settled the puck on the right side and pushed a backhand pass out to Jefferies in the deep slot, who slammed a one-time shot past Larsson to make it 4-2.

However, Chase Stillman got the better of Tikkanen just 2:03 later with a slap shot from the right circle for his first goal as a member of the Penguins.

The Islanders had opportunities in the third period, including two power-play chances, but could not stage a comeback. Bridgeport outshot Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 9-3 in the third, with no goals to show for it.

Bridgeport's power play went 0-for-3 on the afternoon, while the penalty kill was 0-for-1.

Next Time Out: The Islanders conclude a three-game homestand on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears at Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.