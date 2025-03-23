Colorado Completes Two-Game Sweep of Tucson with 5-3 Win

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Tye Felhaber netted a pair of goals, while fellow forward Mark Senden notched a goal and an assist, as the Eagles defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 on Sunday, completing the two-game sweep. Goaltender Kevin Mandolese picked up the win in net, making 31 saves on 34 shots. The win was the Eagles 23rd home win of the season, the most since the team made the jump to the AHL in 2018-19.

Colorado would start the scoring when forward Chase Bradley raced into the zone before burying a wrister from the slot, putting the Eagles up 1-0 just 7:29 into the contest.

The Roadrunners would answer back when forward Ben McCartney snagged a pass at the top of the crease and fed it into the back of the net, tying the game 1-1 at the 14:46 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot Tucson 10-5 in the first frame, as the two teams left for the first intermission still deadlocked at 1-1.

The second period would see the Roadrunners net an early goal, as defenseman Artem Duda snapped home a wrister from between the circles, putting Tucson on top, 2-1 just 58 seconds into the middle frame.

The Eagles would level the score when Senden tracked down a rebound in the low slot and fired it past goaltender Dylan Wells, tying the game 2-2 at the 10:35 mark of the period.

A Roadrunners power play would be turned upside down when Felhaber capped off a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot from the slot that would light the lamp and give Colorado a 3-2 lead with 4:01 remaining in the second stanza.

Still leading 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would pot another goal when forward Chad Hillebrand shoved a puck in the crease into the back of the net, putting Colorado up 4-2 at the 14:57 mark.

Tucson would pull Wells in favor of the extra attacker, and the move would pay off, as forward Sammy Walker stuffed a shot from the side of the crease past Mandolese, slicing the deficit to 4-3 with 1:57 still left to play.

With Wells back on the bench, Felhaber would take advantage with an empty-netter from center ice. The tally was Felhaber's 20th goal of the season and rounded out the 5-3 score at the 18:37 mark of the final frame.

Wells suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots. The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, March 26th at 7:30pm MT at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.