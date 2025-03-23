Stars Defeat Wolves Again to Clinch Playoff Spot

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier makes a stop against the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves) Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier makes a stop against the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Chicago Wolves)

ROSEMONT, Illinois- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won their second straight against the Chicago Wolves, 5-2 on Sunday at Allstate Arena, in the second game of a five-game road trip. The win secured the Stars' a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Cameron Hughes struck five minutes into the opening frame, banking the puck off the post and into the net from the left circle. Matěj Blümel quickly added another, a minute and a half later, on a one-timer from the high slot. With the goal, Blumel surpassed 60 points for the second season in a row. Just 34 seconds later the Stars had their first power play of the game, and Kole Lind notched his sixteenth goal of the season to put the Stars up 3-0, when he ripped a one-time from the left circle. Bradley Nadeau scored back-to-back goals late in the frame to close the Wolves deficit to one heading into the intermission.

Just 67 seconds into the second period, Blümel snapped the puck under Ruslan Khazheyev's glove, off the post and in from the top off the left faceoff circle to make it 4-2. Blümel's goal was his 35th of the season, moving him into the league lead. The Wolves pulled Khazheyev and replaced him with Dustin Tokarski, who finished out the game.

Shortly after the start of the third period Blümel forced Tokarski to make a sprawling save and Curtis McKenzie was able to dump the puck in the back of the net from the bottom of the left faceoff circle to add to the Stars' lead.

Remi Poirier made 29 saves for his sixth straight win, a personal best. Khazheyev gave up four goals in 12 shots in 22:10 before Tokarski stopped 12 of 13 in relief.

Texas will next travel to the Great Lakes State to face-off against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.