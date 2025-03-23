Comets Defeated by Americans, 4-3.

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester, NY. - In the final game of the weekend for the Comets, they stood on the ice against one of the top teams in the North Division, the Rochester Americans. The long season series between the two I-90 rivals ended after the culmination of Sunday afternoon's contest. The next time they would faceoff could only take place in the post-season. Utica wanted to end their season battle with a victory in unfriendly territory at the Blue Cross Arena. During the game, the Comets, who led by two goals, let it slip away and the teams entered the third in a tied contest. But, an early goal in the final period was the backbreaker for Utica and they skated away with a 4-3 loss.

During the opening period, Filip Engaras scored on a rebound shot after a Joe Gambardella breakaway was stopped by Devin Levi at 2:49. In the second period, Brian Halonen scored his team leading 22nd of the year at 9:24. Nikita Novikov scored to cut the Comets lead to 2-1 as he scored at 18:59 on Utica netminder, Nico Daws. On the next shift Erik Brannstrom's wrister beat Daws at 19:18.

Only 1:10 into the period, Rochester took a lead after Noah Ostlund took a backdoor pass and scored to give Rochester a 3-2 lead. An empty net goal for the Americans Ostlund sealed the loss for Utica. The Comets Strand scored with just a second left but it wasn't enough and the team took the loss.

The Comets are back on the road on Friday, March 28th at Syracuse. They return home on Saturday against the two-time defending Calder Cup Champions, the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 29th at 7:00 PM.

