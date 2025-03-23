Wolf Pack Sign D Jackson Dorrington to Amateur Tryout Agreement

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with defenseman Jackson Dorrington for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Dorrington, 20, scored a career-high 13 assists and 15 points (2 g, 13 a) with Northeastern University as a junior this season. He scored a career-high six goals as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign.

The native of North Reading, MA, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Rangers earlier today. His draft rights were acquired by the club on Jan. 31 along with forward J.T. Miller and defenseman Erik Brännström from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini, and a conditional first round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Dorrington was selected by the Canucks in the sixth round, 176 th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6'2", 192-pound defenseman skated in 105 games over three season with the Huskies, scoring 33 points (2 g, 18 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.

