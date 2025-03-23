Condors Frustrated in San Jose

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (26-25-9, 61pts) surrendered two power play goals to the league's best unit in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda (32-21-8, 72pts). Ethan Keppen (2nd) scored his first with the Condors in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1. Darren Brady and Kyle Mayhew each recorded an assist for the second straight night. Matthew Savoie scored his 17th of the season and Cam Dineen (8th) fired home a power play goal to extend the team's streak with a power-play goal to four games.

The Condors finish the season series 4-4-0 against San Jose.

Bakersfield remains two points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 12 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners lost earlier in the day, 5-3 to Colorado.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for four straight, beginning Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday this week. (Click here for tickets)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.