Condors Frustrated in San Jose
March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (26-25-9, 61pts) surrendered two power play goals to the league's best unit in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Barracuda (32-21-8, 72pts). Ethan Keppen (2nd) scored his first with the Condors in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-1. Darren Brady and Kyle Mayhew each recorded an assist for the second straight night. Matthew Savoie scored his 17th of the season and Cam Dineen (8th) fired home a power play goal to extend the team's streak with a power-play goal to four games.
The Condors finish the season series 4-4-0 against San Jose.
Bakersfield remains two points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 12 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners lost earlier in the day, 5-3 to Colorado.
UP NEXT
The Condors are home for four straight, beginning Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday this week. (Click here for tickets)
