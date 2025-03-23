Firebirds Snap Losing Streak with Win over Wranglers

March 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday by the final score of 4-2. Ben Meyers, Max Lajoie, Ryan Winterton, and David Goyette each scored in the victory which snapped a franchise high five-game losing streak for Coachella Valley.

QUICK NOTES

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period as Ben Meyers tipped a shot from Ryan Jones at 8:17. Meyers notched his 21st goal of the season in his first game back after missing the previous three with an injury. Ville Ottavainen earned the secondary helper.

Coachella Valley added to their lead as Max Lajoie wristed a shot from the left point at 9:28 of the second period. Ty Nelson and Brandon Biro recorded the assists on Lajoie's fourth tally of the year.

Ryan Winterton extended the advantage to 3-0 as he finished a feed from Logan Morrison on an odd-man rush. David Goyette also notched an assist on Winterton's 15th at 6:48 of the third.

Calgary finally solved Coachella Valley goaltender Nikke Kokko as Martin Frk scored on the powerplay to pull the Wranglers within two.

David Goyette restored Coachella Valley's three goal lead with his fourth of the season at 14:58 with the lone assist coming to Jacob Melanson.

Lucas Ciona got one back late for the Wranglers, redirecting a shot from Sam Honzek with 35 seconds left to make it 4-2.

Firebirds' netminder Nikke Kokko stopped 26 of 28 Calgary shots, improving his record to 17-8-1. Kokko has given up only two goals or fewer in each of his last six starts.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 33-22-2-5 on the season and 6-2-0-0 against Calgary in the regular season series.

The Firebirds went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill and finished the game 0-for-5 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 35-28.

Upcoming Games

The Firebirds gear up for a two-game set in Chicago this weekend against the Wolves beginning this Saturday, March 29th at 5pm PT from Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.