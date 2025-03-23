Condors Can't Close Out San Jose In Front Of 7,047

The Bakersfield Condors (26-24-9, 61pts) led 3-0, 4-2, and 6-5, but could not close out the San Jose Barracuda (31-21-8, 70pts) in an 8-6 loss on Saturday in front of 7,047 on Star Wars Night. Bakersfield raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening seven minutes led by the second of the season from Connor Corcoran. Seth Griffith (18th) had a goal and assist in the first frame and finished with three points (1g-2a) on the night.

Leading 4-2 late in the second, the Condors surrendered three goals in 1:19 with under 2:30 left in the second and San Jose went into the second intermission up 5-4.

Bakersfield pulled back in front with two goals in 20 seconds early in the third from Cam Dineen (7th) and Noah Philp (13th). Dineen had three points on the evening (2g-1a). San Jose would tie it at 6-6 on a power play goal though minutes later. The Barracuda would take the lead for good on the power play with under five minutes left and tacked on an empty netter.

The Condors are now 4-3-0 against San Jose.

Bakersfield remains two points behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 13 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners are in Colorado tomorrow and lost 6-2 tonight.

Bakersfield is in San Jose tomorrow at 5 p.m. The Condors return home for three home games next week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

