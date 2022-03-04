Moose Spread Scoring around to Rout Rockford

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (28-17-2-1) faced off against the Rockford IceHogs (22-21-3-1) for a Thursday evening clash at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off an 4-3 shootout win against the Chicago Wolves on Feb. 27.

Manitoba got the scoring started less than two minutes into the first period. Greg Meireles opened space and found Declan Chisholm in the circle. The defenceman ripped a bullet past Collin Delia for a 1-0 Moose lead. Manitoba added to their lead with a tally from Todd Burgess. Nick Hutchison sped into the offensive zone and fed Burgess who fired home the goal for a 2-0 lead. Rockford cut into the lead 38 seconds later with a goal from Mike Hardman. The forward popped a bouncing puck through traffic to make it 2-1. Rockford tied the contest with seven minutes left in the period with a goal off the rush from Garrett Mitchell. Manitoba fired back on the power play with 49 seconds to play in the frame. Mikey Eyssimont chipped the puck up and past Delia for the go-ahead marker and a Moose 3-2 lead. Berdin ended the frame with six saves while Delia finished with 12 of his own.

The second period saw the Moose power play strike late again. With Manitoba on the power play, Johnathan Kovacevic sauced the puck to the far wing where Meireles was waiting. The forward snapped a shot past Delia for his third point of the game and a 4-2 Moose lead. Both Manitoba and Rockford tallied 14 shots on goal in the middle frame.

The Moose added to their lead in the third with a goal from Evan Polei. Chisholm fired a shot from the half-boards that Polei neatly tipped past Delia to push the Moose ahead 5-2. Manitoba continued to pour on the pressure and were rewarded with goals from David Gustafsson and Cole Maier to ice the game by a score of 7-2. Berdin ended the contest with the win and finished with 25 saves. Delia was tagged with the loss and recorded 39 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Greg Meireles (Click for full interview)

"Getting a lot of goals builds a lot of confidence. It just comes from playing the right way. I thought we were playing really hard and we were all in the right spots. I think that's why we were successful tonight."

Statbook

Greg Meireles has recorded five points (2G, 3A) his last two games

Meireles registered his sixth multi-point game of the season and first three-point AHL contest

Evan Polei (1G, 2A) recorded his first career AHL three-point game

Bobby Lynch has set a new career high with his ninth point of the season

Lynch has three points (1G, 2A) his last two games

Nick Hutchison recorded his first AHL point with an assist

Cole Maier has recorded three points (1G, 2A) his last two games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Rockford IceHogs at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.