5 Things: Stockton vs. Bakersfield

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (30-9-3-1) vs. BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (22-13-4-5)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (20)

Points - Matthew Phillips (47)

Condors:

Goals - Seth Griffith (20)

Points - Seth Griffith (52)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 36-for-179, 20.1% (t-13th)/PK - 167-for-192, 87.0% (1st)

Condors:

PP - 34-for-173, 19.7% (15th)/PK - 147-for-188, 78.2% (24th)

1. HEAT INDEX

With the flip of the calendar to March, the Stockton Heat hit the home stretch of the season tops in the league at 30-9-3-1, a .744 points percentage. The Heat look to show their resilience once again on Friday and aim to improve to 13-0-0-0 on the year following losses, Stockton dropping its last game at Abbotsford, 6-2 on Sunday. Across the ice will be the rival Bakersfield Condors, who the Heat have defeated in all five meetings so far this season.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... After a strong February that saw Stockton win six of eight contests, the Heat enter March with a playoff-clinching 'Magic Number' of 21, the lowest figure in the AHL. Each time the Heat earn a point and each time the Tucson Roadrunners leave a point on the ice, the number will fall as the Heat look to lock up the team's second-ever playoff berth, first since the 2016-17 season. THAT... The Justin Kirkland-Connor Zary-Luke Philp line was held quiet at Abbotsford but will look to regain their footing against Bakersfield, a club the trio tormented with five goals and six points in the teams' last showdown. Kirkland boasts the longest active scoring streak on Stockton's roster, a six-game run with nine points and four goals in that span. THE OTHER... Fast starts have been critical for Stockton in bounce-back efforts, with the Heat scoring first in 11 of 12 games following losses this season. Those early edges have been difficult to come by this season against the Condors, though, with Bakersfield lighting the lamp first in three of five matchups. Stockton, winners of all five contests this season against the Condors, is 24-1-2-0 on the year when scoring first and 18-0-2-1 when leading after a period this season.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Matthew Phillips

Phillips had four points in Stockton's last game against Bakersfield and has amassed 10 points with two goals over the last four games. Phillips has 15 points in the last nine games and has nine points in five games against the Condors this season.

Condors - James Hamblin

Hamblin has been held quiet so far in the season series, a goal and an assist in four games, but he's coming off a two-goal effort and lit the lamp for the Condors in the shootout at Bakersfield on February 19.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Kevin Gravel is two assists shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Justin Kirkland is three goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

Glenn Gawdin is five assists shy of 100 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"Games are going to heat up here a little bit, get more competitive. Every game is starting to feel more like a playoff game. Those are the types of games you want to play in and the games that are most fun. It's exciting here coming down the stretch, and we're looking to separate ourselves from the rest of the division." - Walker Duehr on added intensity as the playoff race heats up

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.