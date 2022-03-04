Grand Rapids Signs Alexis D'Aoust to PTO

Right wing Alexis D'Aoust with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed right wing Alexis D'Aoust to a professional tryout.

D'Aoust is a native of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, and has competed in nine AHL games this season between Lehigh Valley, Providence and Belleville. His lone point of the season came on Dec. 17 when he registered a goal against Laval. The fifth-year pro has appeared in 117 games in the AHL, amassing 37 points (19-18-37), 34 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The 25-year-old began the campaign in the ECHL with Trois-Rivieres and currently places fourth on the roster with 30 points (15-15-30) in 28 contests. He has 71 points (35-36-71) to his name in the ECHL through 75 outings. D'Aoust played five years of junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes and had his best season in 2015-16 when he bagged 98 points (44-54-98) in 68 contests. That same season, D'Aoust earned a spot on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team and was named the CHL and QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year.

