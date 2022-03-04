Wolf Pack Recall James Sanchez from Loan, Ink Abbott Girduckis to PTO
March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced a pair of transactions on Friday morning. The club recalled forward James Sanchez from loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen. In addition, the Pack inked forward Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout.
Sanchez, re-signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack on September 24th, 2021, has skated in seven games with the club this season. Sanchez has also appeared in 27 games with the Icemen, scoring 19 points (7 g, 12 a). Over the course of two seasons in the AHL with the Pack, Sanchez has scored five points (2 g, 3 a) in 15 games played.
Girduckis, a native of Belleville, Ontario, has scored 41 points (15 g, 26 a) in 41 ECHL games with the Icemen this season. He has scored 115 points (45 g, 70 a) in 144 ECHL games over the course of four seasons split between the Icemen and the Toledo Walleye.
In addition to his time in the ECHL over the last four seasons, Girduckis skated in nine AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters during the 2019-20 campaign. Prior to his professional career, Girduckis played four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), serving as the team's captain during the 2018-19 season.
The Pack is back at the XL Center for two games this weekend. First, the Wolf Pack host the Hershey Bears in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. on 'Military Appreciation Night, Presented by General Dynamics Electric Boat'. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack T-shirt courtesy of CTDOT. On Sunday, the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut' takes place at 3:00 p.m. Join us to celebrate Sonar's Birthday and 'Mascot Madness'!
