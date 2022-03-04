Franson Scores Twice Late, Springfield Prevails 4-3 in Overtime

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Springfield, MA) - Cody Franson scored twice in the final 1:10 to force overtime, but a hat-trick from longtime NHL'er James Neal led the Springfield Thunderbirds to a 4-3 victory over the Hershey Bears in the extra-session on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. The loss dropped Hershey to 26-20-4-3 on the season.

The Thunderbirds opened the scoring on Friday as forward Sam Anas found the back of the net for his 13th goal of the season at 12:11 of the first. His shot from the right wing snuck under the right arm of Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to make it 1-0.

Hershey's Garrett Pilon tied the game early in the second period as Mason Morelli fed his centerman for his 14th goal of the season only 2:15 into the middle frame.

Springfield would take the lead back late in the second period as Neal struck for his first goal of the game, streaking in over the blueline on a partial break, and sliding a shot under Copley's pad to make it 2-1 T-Birds.

Neal would add his second of the night on a 5-on-3 power play 3:30 into the third, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle to make it 3-1 Springfield.

Hershey wouldn't go away without a fight. The Bears pulled Copley for an extra attacker, and off a faceoff at 18:52, Franson would score to cut the Springfield lead to 3-2. His center point shot beat Springfield goaltender Charlie Lindgren low, with helpers coming from Bobby Nardella and Mike Vecchione.

The Bears would tie the game with 12.6 seconds left in regulation to get Hershey a point, as Franson's blast hit a Springfield player and re-directed past Lindgren to make it 3-3. Pilon and Nardella assisted, with Nardella earning two assists in his first game since Jan. 7.

Overtime didn't last long as Neal would complete the hat trick 20 seconds into the extra session to give the Thunderbirds the extra point.

Hershey went 0-for-3 on the power play, including failing to score on an extended 5-on-3 in the middle frame. Springfield was 1-for-3. Shots finished 34-29 Springfield.

The Bears are back in action tomorrow as they visit the XL Center to battle the Hartford Wolf Pack. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.