Forward Chad Yetman Enters Concussion Protocol
March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Chad Yetman has entered concussion protocol.
The Rockford IceHogs continue a five-game road trip and rematch against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 2 p.m. at Canada Live Centre. After their journey through Winnipeg, Milwaukee (Mar. 11) and Cleveland (Mar. 13 & 15), the IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m.
