Phantoms' Hodgson Suspended for Three Games

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Providence on Mar. 2.

Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley's games tonight (Mar. 4) and Saturday (Mar. 5) vs. Charlotte, and Tuesday (Mar. 8) at Hershey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.