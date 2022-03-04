Phantoms' Hodgson Suspended for Three Games
March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Providence on Mar. 2.
Hodgson will miss Lehigh Valley's games tonight (Mar. 4) and Saturday (Mar. 5) vs. Charlotte, and Tuesday (Mar. 8) at Hershey.
