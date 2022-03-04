Amerks Come Back to Beat Belleville Sens in Overtime
March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators left wing Cole Reinhardt (left) vs. the Rochester Americans
(Belleville Senators)
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators fell 3-2 in overtime to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at CAA Arena.
After a scoreless first twenty, Belleville opened the scoring midway through the second stanza when Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net, finishing a bank pass off the end wall from Michael Del Zotto. Rochester tied the game with 51 seconds left in the period as a long shot from the point deflected off a Senators' stick and past Filip Gustavsson.
The tightly contested affair continued early into the third period. As Andrew Agozzino retook the Belleville lead on a give-and-go with Jake Lucchini to make it 2-1 at the 3:36 mark of the frame. However, the advantage lasted only 38 seconds as Amerks' forward Arttu Ruotsalainen knotted the score. Despite being outshot 32-17 in regulation, Rochester forced extra time.
In overtime, Ruotsalainen struck once again, notching the game-winner, beating the final buzzer on a partial breakaway.
Fast Facts
Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves
Andrew Agozzino scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season.
Michael Del Zotto extended his point-streak to three games.
Sens on Special Teams:
Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill:6/6
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann
"I thought it was certainly a game that over the 60 minutes we deserved the two points, but that's not how hockey works and Aaron Dell was very good, specifically in the first two periods."
"I can't fault the effort, the compete, we're physical and did a lot of good things, just at the end of the day we didn't get the extra point."
On the Schedule:
The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow night, hosting the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with Jack Miller and David Foot.
Ticket info:
CAA Arena is back to 100% capacity, with no vaccine mandate in place. Other local and provincial COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed, including the wearing of masks inside CAA Arena, unless actively eating or drinking. Tickets for tonight's game are available via Ticketmaster or the CAA Arena Box Office (open today 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.).
Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.
Images from this story
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022
- Texas Gains a Point in Shootout Loss - Texas Stars
- Griffins Blanked by Iowa - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come Back to Beat Belleville Sens in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Mcintyre Blanks Griffins, Wild Win 4-0 - Iowa Wild
- Strome Scores Twice in Phantoms Setback - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ruotsalainen Carries Amerks to Overtime Win in Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Outlasted by Islanders, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Score Important Victory over Penguins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Downed by Comets, 8-5 - Syracuse Crunch
- Franson Scores Twice Late, Springfield Prevails 4-3 in Overtime - Hershey Bears
- Neal Nets 3, Including OT Game Winner, as T-Birds Top Bears - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Flatten Phantoms for 5-2 Road Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Offense Soars against Crunch, Win 8-5 - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tanner Fritz to Contract Extension - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 5 Things: Stockton vs. Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Former Griffins on Staffs of U.S. and Canadian Teams at Paralympics - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview vs. Ontario: March 4 & 5 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Heat Clash with Condors Friday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Capitals Recall Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey, Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Phantoms' Hodgson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Recall James Sanchez from Loan, Ink Abbott Girduckis to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Forward Chad Yetman Enters Concussion Protocol - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Weekend Preview: Playoff Push Heats Up - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: March 4 at Bridgeport - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Grand Rapids Signs Alexis D'Aoust to PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Dennis Cholowski Ready to Settle in After Whirlwind Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, March 4 at Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Moose Spread Scoring around to Rout Rockford - Manitoba Moose
- Hardman Tallies for Third Straight Game, But Moose Overpower Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Amerks Come Back to Beat Belleville Sens in Overtime
- Chartier Nets OT Winner as Belleville Beats Hartford
- 100% Arena Capacity this Weekend
- Belleville Senators, CAA Arena Set to Lift Proof of Vaccination Requirement as of March 1st
- Belleville Sens Split Four Games with Divisional Rivals Last Week