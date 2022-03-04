Amerks Come Back to Beat Belleville Sens in Overtime

Belleville Senators left wing Cole Reinhardt (left) vs. the Rochester Americans

(Belleville Senators)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators fell 3-2 in overtime to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at CAA Arena.

After a scoreless first twenty, Belleville opened the scoring midway through the second stanza when Cole Reinhardt found the back of the net, finishing a bank pass off the end wall from Michael Del Zotto. Rochester tied the game with 51 seconds left in the period as a long shot from the point deflected off a Senators' stick and past Filip Gustavsson.

The tightly contested affair continued early into the third period. As Andrew Agozzino retook the Belleville lead on a give-and-go with Jake Lucchini to make it 2-1 at the 3:36 mark of the frame. However, the advantage lasted only 38 seconds as Amerks' forward Arttu Ruotsalainen knotted the score. Despite being outshot 32-17 in regulation, Rochester forced extra time.

In overtime, Ruotsalainen struck once again, notching the game-winner, beating the final buzzer on a partial breakaway.

Fast Facts

Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves

Andrew Agozzino scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season.

Michael Del Zotto extended his point-streak to three games.

Sens on Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/5 | Penalty Kill:6/6

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann

"I thought it was certainly a game that over the 60 minutes we deserved the two points, but that's not how hockey works and Aaron Dell was very good, specifically in the first two periods."

"I can't fault the effort, the compete, we're physical and did a lot of good things, just at the end of the day we didn't get the extra point."

On the Schedule:

The Belleville Senators return to action tomorrow night, hosting the Rochester Americans. You can hear the game on the Senators' Official Broadcast Partner 800 AM CJBQ or see it on AHL TV. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with Jack Miller and David Foot.

Ticket info:

CAA Arena is back to 100% capacity, with no vaccine mandate in place. Other local and provincial COVID-19 guidelines must still be followed, including the wearing of masks inside CAA Arena, unless actively eating or drinking. Tickets for tonight's game are available via Ticketmaster or the CAA Arena Box Office (open today 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.).

Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

