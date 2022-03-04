Weekend Preview: Playoff Push Heats Up

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (19-23-5-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, tackle their fifth "3-in-3" of the season this weekend with major divisional matchups against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23-21-2-4) and Hartford Wolf Pack (25-16-5-2). The busy stretch begins with two straight home games against the Penguins, who currently hold the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. The weekend concludes on Sunday afternoon with a 3:05 p.m. road game against the third-place Wolf Pack at XL Center.

HOCKEY & HOPS | STICK IT TO CANCER

Tonight is "Hockey and Hops" at Webster Bank Arena followed by the annual "Stick It To Cancer" game presented by Yale New Haven Health on Saturday. This evening only, enjoy a pre-game beer tasting event on the concourse featuring local breweries such as Tribus, Two Roads, New Sylum and more. Ticket packages start at just $30 (can be purchased at the door), which includes admission to the game, the pre-game tasting event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., a Bridgeport Islanders tasting glass, and koozie. On Saturday, join the Islanders in honoring and supporting those who are battling, or have previously fought, all forms of cancer. The 50/50 and Chuck-A-Puck programs will benefit the Danni Kemp Cancer Support Fund. Doors open at 6 p.m. both nights.

LAST TIME OUT

Andy Andreoff scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals on Sunday to help Bridgeport earn a 5-3 comeback win against the Charlotte Checkers at Webster Bank Arena. The Islanders rallied from a two-goal deficit at the first intermission and scored four unanswered goals to complete their eight-game season series against Charlotte. Chris Terry, Arnaud Durandeau and Jeff Kubiak also capitalized for Bridgeport, while Cory Schneider (6-9-2) made 37 saves on 40 shots. The Islanders remain eighth in the Atlantic Division standings (.461) but have closed the gap behind the Penguins (.520) and seventh-place Lehigh Valley Phantoms (.469).

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's 7 p.m. game is the third of six meetings between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the second of three in Connecticut. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton leads the series 2-0-0-0 following a 4-3 win on Feb. 4th and a 5-3 win last Saturday. Parker Wotherspoon and Erik Brown have each scored once and added an assist against the Pittsburgh Penguins' affiliate.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The Penguins are unbeaten in regulation in five straight games (4-0-0-1), best stretch in the division. J.D. Forrest's club earned a 4-3 overtime win against the Syracuse Crunch at home last Sunday, led by Taylor Fedun's winning goal at 3:01 of the extra session. Drew O'Connor also recorded his fifth goal in just nine AHL games this season and Valtteri Puustinen improved to 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games, which leads the team.

ISLANDERS VS. WOLF PACK

The Islanders and Wolf Pack face off for the ninth time this season and their final matchup inside the XL Center. Bridgeport is 3-5-0-0 in the series, but earned a 2-0 win in their last meeting on Feb. 20th at Webster Bank Arena, led by Ken Appleby's 30-save shutout. The Wolf Pack have points in each of the previous four meetings at the XL Center (3-0-0-1). The two Nutmeg State rivals have alternated wins and losses through their last six games.

VIEW FROM HARTFORD

The Wolf Pack have Friday night off and play just two games this weekend, hosting the Hershey Bears on Saturday before finishing a three-game homestand against the Islanders on Sunday. Hartford is 4-4-2-0 over its last 10 games and has lost back-to-back contests entering the weekend (0-1-1-0), including a 3-2 overtime loss to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday. Former Bridgeport forward Anthony Greco scored both goals and Adam Huska (6-6-4) made 22 saves. The Wolf Pack currently sit third in the Atlantic Division with 57 points in 48 games (.594).

ANDREOFF EXTENDS STREAK

Andy Andreoff has five goals and seven points in his last six contests, and carries a season-long six-game point streak into the weekend. Perhaps even more impressive, Andreoff has seven goals in his last seven home games dating back to Jan. 23rd. His seven-game point streak at home is the longest for any Islanders' player this season (seven goals, two assists). He is second on the team in goals (13) and third in scoring with 28 points in 40 games. He is two games shy of #500 in his pro career.

TERRY NEARS TOP 50

Chris Terry has three goals and seven points in his last four games, extending his team lead in both categories. The 32-year-old forward paces Bridgeport in goals (17), points (40), power-play goals (5), power-play points (14), shots (147), multi-point games (11), and shares the team lead in game-winning goals (3). He has 592 points (250 goals, 342 assists) in 668 career AHL contests, which is 51st on the League's all-time scoring list. He's three points behind Trent Whitfield for 50th place.

QUICK HITS

Otto Koivula has four assists in his last four games and leads the club with 26 this year, a new career high... Koivula's 26 helpers share 20th place in the AHL... Arnaud Durandeau has scored in back-to-back games for the third time this season and is expected to play his 100th pro game tonight... Jeff Kubiak recorded his fifth goal of the season on Sunday and the Islanders are now 5-0-0-0 when he scores in a game... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 18-for-19 over its last five games.

AFFILIATE UPDATE

New York Islanders (20-23-8); Last: 4-3 L vs. Vancouver, last night -- Next: Tomorrow vs. St. Louis, 12:30 p.m.

Worcester Railers (22-20-3-2); Last: 3-2 SOL at Reading, Wednesday -- Next: Tonight vs. Reading, 7:05 p.m.

