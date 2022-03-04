Neal Nets 3, Including OT Game Winner, as T-Birds Top Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (29-15-5-2) overcame a late scare from the Hershey Bears (26-20-4-3) and vaulted to a 4-3 overtime win behind a hat trick from James Neal on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds threatened the Hershey net early, ringing the post on two separate occasions in behind Bears goalie Pheonix Copley in the opening 10 minutes off attempts by Josh Wesley and Nikita Alexandrov.

Sam Anas would finally crack Copley, who shut out these same T-Birds in December, at the 12:11 mark. Skating down the right-wing side, Anas pulled the trigger on a wrister that squeaked through Copley's armpit to give Springfield the 1-0 edge, which stood up through the end of the first.

Charlie Lindgren drew the net for Springfield, looking to pick up his 15th win in 19 decisions, and despite a relatively quiet period, he still had the answers on 11 Hershey attempts in the opening 20 minutes, and Springfield killed off the first power play of the night to improve to 22 of its last 26 on the penalty kill.

Early in the second, the Hershey offense got on the scoreboard for the first time in two games as Garrett Pilon located a loose puck on his backhand inside the right circle and spun a backhander that eluded Lindgren on the glove side to tie the score, 1-1, at 2:15 of the period.

Springfield's much-improved penalty kill came into the spotlight as the game passed its midpoint, as back-to-back penalties gave Hershey a 5-on-3 for just under a minute. With their backs against the wall, the T-Birds trio of killers in front of Lindgren stood tall, surviving the threat and keeping the game tied.

After a Springfield power play came and went without success, the T-Birds summoned their earlier PK mojo and vaulted back to the lead. Anas found himself in the middle of it once again, dancing his way through two Bears defenders before slipping a perfect forehand pass to a cutting Neal, who quickly snapped it through Copley's five-hole at 17:51 to give the T-Birds a 2-1 lead. The goal was Neal's fifth over his first six games with Springfield.

Springfield's power play added to the lead on their own 5-on-3 at 3:30 of the third period. Neal set himself up in the right-wing circle and blasted a one-timer through Copley on the glove side to make it 3-1.

It appeared the T-Birds would carry that lead to victory until the final 1:10 of the final period. With Copley on the bench for an extra skater, Cody Franson blasted a one-timer that directed off a defender and slipped through Lindgren's legs to make it 3-2 with 70 seconds to play.

Incredibly, Franson got another one-timer to squeak through Lindgren, this time off of a sprawling Nathan Walker, to tie the game, 3-3, with just 13 seconds left in regulation.

Springfield would not be deterred despite the late change in momentum, and Neal finished his phenomenal night with a dash up the center lane before punching a forehander through Copley's legs to win it just 20 seconds into the extra period. The veteran winger has now scored seven times in his first six games as a Thunderbird.

The T-Birds close the five-game homestand on Pink in the Rink Night presented by Baystate Health to benefit the Rays of Hope. Springfield hosts the Providence Bruins with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to learn more about becoming a 2022-23 ticket member, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

