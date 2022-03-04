Griffins Blanked by Iowa

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Zane McIntyre's 40-save night powered the Iowa Wild to a 4-0 shut-out victory against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday at Van Andel Arena.

Grand Rapids was unable to score a tally despite having 40 shots on net compared to Iowa's 24. The Griffins are now 3-2-0-0 against the Wild this season, dropping two straight. After missing significant time due to recall and injury, Riley Barber made his return to the Griffins' lineup for the first time since Jan. 1. Calvin Pickard's 20 saves tied for the lowest this season by a Grand Rapids netminder.

Iowa started the scoring 6:41 into the game during a power play. At the left wing, Marco Rossi fired a one-timer through traffic and through the five-hole of Pickard.

On their second man advantage of the night, the Wild gained a 2-0 lead. Kyle Rau from behind the net delivered a centering pass to Mitchell Chaffee. From the slot, Chaffee, a Rockford, Mich., native sent a wrister past Pickard's glove with 2:12 remaining.

The Wild jumped out to a 3-0 lead at 18:40 in the second. Former Griffin Joe Hicketts gathered a rebound at the left circle and sent the puck past the stick of Pickard, after Nick Swaney's initial shot ricocheted off the right post.

Grand Rapids' best scoring opportunity came at 4:08 in the third when Jonatan Berggren connected with Donovan Sebrango, but the shot was saved by netminder McIntyre, who collected his first shutout of the season. The Griffins were later awarded a 5-on-3 for 1:23 but were unable to capitalize on the chance.

With 2:02 remaining in the contest during a Grand Rapids' power play, Swaney stole the puck and skated the length of the ice for the empty-net shorthanded goal, giving Iowa the 4-0 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids has now been outscored 10-1 in its last two games against Iowa.

*Barber saw his five-game point streak (3-3-6) come to an end.

Iowa 2 1 1 - 4

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Iowa, Rossi 16 (Hicketts, Rask), 6:41 (PP). 2, Iowa, Chaffee 12 (Rau, Rask), 17:48 (PP). Penalties-McKenzie Gr (hooking), 5:59; Rask Ia (holding), 12:56; Barber Gr (holding the stick), 17:30.

2nd Period-3, Iowa, Hicketts 8 (Swaney, Rau), 18:40. Penalties-Spezia Gr (tripping), 3:29; Czuczman Ia (holding the stick), 6:45.

3rd Period-4, Iowa, Swaney 10 (Rau), 17:58 (SH EN). Penalties-Lashoff Gr (tripping), 0:31; Mermis Ia (tripping), 12:51; Swaney Ia (tripping), 15:48; Cramarossa Ia (delay of game), 16:26.

Shots on Goal-Iowa 7-10-7-24. Grand Rapids 9-13-18-40.

Power Play Opportunities-Iowa 2 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 5.

Goalies-Iowa, McIntyre 11-7-1 (40 shots-40 saves). Grand Rapids, Pickard 18-13-5 (23 shots-20 saves).

A-6,157

Three Stars

1. IA McIntyre (W, SO, 40 saves); 2. IA Hicketts (goal, assist); 3. IA Rau (three assists)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 22-21-5-2 (51 pts.) / Sat., March 5 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.

Iowa: 22-21-3-3 (50 pts.) / Sat., March 5 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. CST

