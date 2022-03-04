Capitals Recall Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey, Re-Assign Zach Fucale to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 24, has recorded one assist in nine games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres. The 6'1", 189-pound forward is tied for second on Hershey this season with 34 points (16g, 18a) in 44 games.

In 31 games with the Bears last season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native recorded 15 points (10g, 5a) and set an AHL career high in goals per game (0.32). Jonsson-Fjallby also played in 26 games with Vastervik IK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded 15 points (4g, 11a).

In 152 career games with the Bears, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 75 points (40g, 35a).

The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Fucale, 26, has posted a record of 1-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.75 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in four games for the Capitals this season. Fucale became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his NHL debut when he stopped all 21 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 11 at Little Caesars Arena.

In his second career NHL start on Jan. 8 against the Minnesota Wild, Fucale broke a Washington franchise record for the longest shutout streak by a goaltender from the start of a tenure with the franchise in the first period, besting Cristobal Huet's mark of 80:36. In the second period, he broke the NHL record for the longest career-opening shutout sequence. Fucale's streak ended at 138 minutes and 17 seconds, beating Matt Hackett's (Minnesota) mark of 102:48 set in 2011.

In 20 games with the Bears this season, Fucale has posted a record of 8-8-4 with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .884 save percentage.

