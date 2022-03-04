Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tanner Fritz to Contract Extension

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced on Friday afternoon that the club has agreed to a one-year standard AHL player contract extension with veteran forward Tanner Fritz through the 2022-23 season.

Fritz, 30, is in his first season with the Wolf Pack after signing as a free agent with the club on September 15th, 2021. Over the course of 43 games with the Pack in 2021-22, Fritz has scored 27 points (7 g, 20 a) and has a +11 +/- rating.

A native of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Fritz has skated in 241 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has scored 162 career points (53 g, 109 a) over his seven seasons in the league. Fritz earned an AHL All-Star appearance during the 2017-18 season, a campaign in which he scored 38 points (10 g, 28 a) in 35 games with the Sound Tigers.

In addition to his 241 career AHL games, Fritz has suited up in 42 career NHL contests, all with the New York Islanders. Fritz appeared in 34 games during the 2017-18 season with the Islanders, then dressed in eight more games during the 2018-19 campaign. He has scored eight career points (3 g, 5 a) during his time in the NHL.

Prior to turning pro, Fritz played four seasons of college hockey at Ohio State University. He served as captain of the Buckeyes during the 2014-15 season.

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Wednesday night, March 2nd, when they play host to the Bellville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. The club will also host the Hershey Bears (7:30 p.m.) this Saturday night, March 5th, and the Bridgeport Islanders (3:00 p.m.) this Sunday afternoon, March 6th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.