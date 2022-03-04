Series Preview vs. Ontario: March 4 & 5

The Henderson Silver Knights hit the road for a six-game road stint, starting at Toyota Arena to take on the Ontario Reign at on March 4 at 7 p.m. PT and March 5 at 6 p.m. PT.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 23-18-2-1. They rank sixth in the Pacific Division and are 4-6-0-0 in their last ten matchups.

Goaltender Logan Thompson returns to Henderson after earning his first NHL win with the Golden Knights on Feb. 23 against the San Jose Sharks. In the AHL, he is ranked 17th in goaltender leaders with a goals-against average of 2.67 in the 24 games he's appeared in the Henderson net. His save percentage of 0.925 is second in the league, with 756 saves made.

Defenseman Daniil Miromanov is ranked 17th overall in Rookie Point Leaders and 6th amongst the defensemen with 30 points (6G, 24A). Miromanov's 107 shots on goal ranks him in the top three rookies in the league.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign season record is currently 10-10-3-3. The Reign currently sit at second in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they are 6-3-0-1.

T.J. Tynan is the top point leader within the Ontario Reign with 66 points (11G, 55A) in 40 games played. Tynan is tied for most points in the AHL with Andrew Poturalski from the Chicago Wolves. Since the last matchup between the Silver Knights and the Reign last week on Feb. 23, he has earned two goals and seven assists in four games.

Following in the Reign rankings is Martin Frk, who has 52 points (28G, 24A) in 41 games. He has third most goals scored in the AHL and is ranked fourth overall in the AHL point leaders. In the last four games played, since Henderson last played the Reign, he has earned four goals and one assist.

Rookie Jordan Spence, whose season record puts him at third on the Reign with 38 points (3G, 35A), has found himself on the AHL leaderboard, with the fifth most assists in the league and third most powerplay assists with 21.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 35 points (19G, 16A)

Daniil Miromanov: 30 points (6G, 24A)

Ben Jones: 24 points (15G, 9A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 25 points (12G, 13A)

*Jonas Rondbjerg: 22 points (11G, 11A)

Sven Baertschi: 20 points (12G, 8A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

