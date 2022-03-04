Game Preview: March 4 at Bridgeport

March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins play a pair of road games against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday & Saturday.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (23-21-2-4, 52 pts, .520%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Bridgeport Islanders (19-23-5-4, 47 pts, .461%, 8th in Atlantic Division)

March 4, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Webster Bank Arena

March 5, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Webster Bank Arena

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: WILK News Radio

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WBS PENS APP: iPhone | Android

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Fri., Feb. 4 - BPT 3 WBS 4 Win

Sat., Feb. 26 - WBS 5 BPT 3 Win

Fri., Mar. 4 7:00 WBS - BPT - -

Sat., Mar. 5 7:00 WBS - BPT - -

Sat., Apr. 2 7:05 BPT - WBS - -

Sat., Apr. 16 7:05 BPT - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | ISLANDERS

GOALS | Alex Nylander & Valtteri Puustinen - 16 | Chris Terry - 17

ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 19 | Otto Koivula - 26

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 33 | Chris Terry - 40

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 71 | Parker Wotherspoon - 101

WINS | Tommy Nappier - 8 | Jakub Skarek - 12

GAA | Alex D'Orio - 2.71 | Ken Appleby - 2.23

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

The Penguins have picked up points in each of their past five games, going 4-0-0-1 in that span.

Mitch Reinke has points in six of his past seven games (1+5=6) and carries a three-game point streak into Friday's action.

Drew O'Connor has points in seven of the nine games he has appeared in with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

O'Connor carries a three-game point streak into Friday's game.

O'Connor recorded a career-best three points (1+2) in Sunday's win over the Syracuse Crunch.

O'Connor now has 30 points (12+18) in 29 career games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Filip Hallander recorded his first career hat trick in the last meeting between the Penguins and Islanders.

Taylor Fedun needs three points to reach the 200 point level for his AHL career.

Fedun appeared in his 400th AHL game on Sunday against Syracuse, recording the OT winner in the contest.

After starting the season by posting a 1-4-2 record, Tommy Nappier has a 7-2-0 mark in his past nine games.

Bridgeport Islanders

Andy Andreoff carries a season-long six-game point streak into the weekend (5+2).

Cory Schneider made 37 saves to record his 100th career AHL victory on Sunday afternoon against Charlotte.

Leading scorer Chris Terry has three goals and seven points in his last four games entering Friday.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 9 when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. Puck drop for the Penguins and Monsters is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.