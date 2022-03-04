Heat Clash with Condors Friday at Stockton Arena

Friday, March 4, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (30-9-3-1; 1st Pacific) vs. Bakersfield Condors (22-13-4-5)

LOCATION: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports Radio 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Stockton Heat look to start a two-game home weekend on a high note, the club playing host to the Bakersfield Condors on Friday. Stockton enters the game coming off a Sunday setback at Abbotsford while Bakersfield has lost its last two, most recently a 5-3 decision at San Jose. The Heat enter the weekend first in the division and first in the league, with a playoff-clinching 'Magic Number' of 21 points.

ONE AND DONE

Stockton has yet to lose back-to-back games on the season, the lone AHL club to be perfect in bounce-back games. The Heat are 12-0-0-0 in such games and have outscored opponents by a 48-23 margin, allowing the opposition to earn only three of a possible 24 points in the standings. A common theme in the team's ability to rebound has been fast starts, with the Heat scoring the game's first goal in 11 of those 12 tilts.

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Heat enter Friday's contest with the AHL's second-best home record, a 16-3-3-0 mark (.795) with 12 games remaining on the regular season home slate. Stockton has outscored opponents by a cumulative 76-52 in the first 22 home games and are tops in the AHL at 90.0-percent on the penalty kill on home ice.

PLIGHT OF THE CONDOR

Stockton has owned the front half of the season series against the Bakersfield Condors, winning all five meetings between the Pacific Division rivals. The Heat have outscored the Condors 22-14 through those five games, most recently a 7-4 win at Stockton Arena on February 20. It's the second-longest win streak for the Heat over the Condors in team history, Stockton winning the first six games of the season series against Bakersfield in the 2017-18 campaign.

PHILL IT UP

Matthew Phillips closed out February on quite a hot streak, finishing the month with 10 points and eight assists over a four-game scoring streak to close out the month. Phillips, who leads the Heat in both points (47) and goals (20), has nine points (3g, 6a) in five games against the Condors this season, including a four-point outing with a goal and three helpers in the most recent battle with Bakersfield.

LUKE AND RALLY

Luke Philp closed out February with five goals in the last five games, including three in the last two against the Condors. The forward accounted for the game-winning goal in Stockton's 7-4 victory against Bakersfield on February 20 and is a plus-5 against the Condors this season. Stockton is 11-2-1-0 when Philp lights the lamp on the year.

