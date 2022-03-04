Mcintyre Blanks Griffins, Wild Win 4-0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Iowa Wild (22-21-3-3; 50 pts.) beat the Grand Rapids Griffins (22-21-5-2; 51 pts.) by a score of 4-0 at Van Andel Arena on Friday, Mar. 4. Iowa goaltender Zane McIntyre made 40 saves en route to his first shutout as a member of the Wild.

With the Wild on the power play, Iowa forward Marco Rossi beat Griffins goaltender Calvin Pickard (20 saves) with a wrist shot from the left point at 6:41 of the first period. Rossi's goal put Iowa up 1-0 and was assisted by Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts and Wild forward Victor Rask.

Following two quick passes on the power play by Rask and Wild forward Kyle Rau, Wild forward Mitchell Chaffee scored on a one-timer from the slot at 17:48 of the first period. Rau and Rask were credited with assists on Chaffee's power play tally that extended Iowa's lead to 2-0.

Iowa led 2-0 over Grand Rapids as both teams headed into the first intermission. The Griffins outshot the Wild 9-7 in the first period.

After a shot by Wild forward Nick Swaney rang off the right post of Pickard, Hicketts collected the rebound in the left circle and beat Pickard with a wrist shot at 18:40 of the second period. Swaney and Rau recorded assists on the play.

The Wild carried a 3-0 lead over the Griffins into the second intermission. Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 13-10 in the second period and led 22-17 in shots through two periods.

Grand Rapids pulled Pickard for the extra attacker at 16:26 of the third period with a 5-on-3 power play opportunity looming.

After the Wild killed one of their two penalties against, Rau intercepted a pass and found Swaney shortly after he had exited the penalty box. Swaney bolted into Griffins territory and scored on the empty net to give Iowa a 4-0 lead at 17:58 of the third period.

McIntyre did not allow the Griffins to score as the Wild preserved a 4-0 road victory. Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 18-7 in the third period and 40-24 on the night.

Iowa was 2-for-4 and Grand Rapids was 0-for-5 on the power play in the game.

Up next for Wild, a second consecutive road matchup with the Griffins on Mar. 5 at 6:00 p.m. CT.

