Texas Gains a Point in Shootout Loss
March 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
MILWAUKEE, WI - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled back twice to force overtime Friday, but suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
The Admirals struck first just 1:20 into the game when Egor Afanasyev snapped a shot from high in the slot over the blocker of Adam Scheel. The Stars were unsuccessful on the only first period power play and were outshot 10-5 in the frame. Rocco Grimaldi buried a shot on a 2-on-1 rush with 1:04 left in the period to make it 2-0 Milwaukee after one.
Texas responded in the second period in a big way. The Stars outshot the Admirals 15-11 in the stanza and Jerad Rosburg lit the lamp with 6:02 left to spoil Connor Ingram's shutout bid. Milwaukee took an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the goal, putting the Stars on the power play for the third time. Joel L'Esperance converted on that man-advantage when he fired a shot over Ingram's glove to tie the game at 2-2 just 1:03 after Rosburg's goal.
Milwaukee regained the lead when Jeremy Davies stickhandled toward the net and shoveled a shot past Scheel, but Riley Damiani evened to score with 10:23 to play when he lifted a shot over Ingram on a Stars power play. Texas went 2-for-5 on the man-advantage and didn't take a single penalty in the game.
After a scoreless overtime period, Ty Dellandrea and Anthony Louis were stopped by Ingram in the shootout, while Grimaldi and Cody Glass scored for the Admirals to give Milwaukee the victory.
The Stars conclude their season-long seven-game road trip Saturday at 7:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Texas then returns home to face the Charlotte Checkers Tuesday and Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Tommy Novak (MIL)
Jeremy Davies (MIL)
Jordan Kawaguchi (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
