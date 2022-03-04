Game Preview: Bears at Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

(Springfield, MA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Springfield Thunderbirds. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. from the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds are the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

Hershey Bears (26-20-3-3) at Springfield Thunderbirds (28-15-5-2)

March 4, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #53 | MassMutual Center

Referees: Cody Beach (#45), Terry Koharski (#10)

Linespersons: Glen Cooke (#6), Brent Colby (#7)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears lost a third straight home game, falling to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday evening by a 3-0 score at GIANT Center. Charlotte goaltender Spencer Knight earned a 44-save shutout to hand the Bears the defeat. The 44 shots from Hershey tied a season-high, but Knight became the third netminder to blank the Bears this season. Pheonix Copley was strong in the loss for Hershey, stopping 25-of-26 shots as two of the Charlotte goals were empty net tallies. Springfield hasn't played since last Saturday, a 4-2 win over the Checkers at the MassMutual Center. MacKenzie Maceachern had a goal and an assist for the T-Birds, and goaltender Joel Hofer made 38 saves to earn the win.

HISTORY SAYS BOUNCE BACK:

If history repeats itself, the Bears look poised for a bounce back performance tonight. The Bears were shut out for the third time this season on Wednesday, and the previous two times Hershey was held at bay, the Chocolate and White won its next game. Hershey was previously held scoreless by Providence's Jon Gillies in a 3-0 loss on Nov. 6 at GIANT Center. The next game, Hershey bounced back, scoring a 5-3 win on home ice over Springfield. Hershey was also blanked by Providence's Troy Grosenick in a 5-0 loss at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Feb. 18. The next night, Hershey returned to the win column with a 4-2 victory on the road over the Bridgeport Islanders.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Tonight is the fourth meeting between the Bears and Thunderbirds this season, with Hershey holding a 2-0-1-0 record versus the Atlantic Division's top team. Hershey is 1-0-1-0 at the MassMutual Center this season, with the last meeting being a 2-0 win on Dec. 17. Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the shutout that night, stopping all 28 Springfield shots he faced. Hershey's Joe Snively, currently recalled to Washington, had five points (3g, 2a) in the previous three games versus the T-Birds, while Springfield's Nathan Todd has two goals and an assist versus Hershey. Over the past five years, Hershey holds a 12-6-2-1 record versus Springfield. The season series will conclude on Apr. 9-10 as Springfield visits GIANT Center for back-to-back games next month.

TIME TO TURN THE TIDES:

Every season features ups and downs, and Hershey enters tonight's game looking to move things in the right direction amid a rough stretch. The Bears come into tonight's game holding just a 3-7-0-0 record over the past 10 games. In that timeframe, the Bears have scored just 21 goals, and over the team's last five losses, Hershey has posted a total of just three goals. The Bears have been shut out twice within the 10-game stretch and have fallen from 2nd to 5th in the Atlantic Division. Despite this, a bright spot recently is the penalty kill, which has not allowed a power play goal in four straight contests, and has been perfect in five of the past six games.

