Moose Sign Matt Alfaro, Chris Martenet and Keoni Texeira

January 12, 2022







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forward Matt Alfaro along with defencemen Chris Martenet and Keoni Texeira to professional tryouts.

Matt Alfaro (al-FAIR-oh)

Forward

Born Aug. 6, 1996 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

Alfaro, 25, has recorded 18 points (5G, 13A) in 17 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers this season. The forward also appeared in three AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins where he registered one assist. Prior to making his professional debut, Alfaro played for the University of Calgary where he recorded 68 points (24G, 44A) in 78 games over the course of three seasons.

Chris Martenet (MAR-tin-ett)

Defenceman

Born Sept. 25, 1996 -- Indianapolis, Ind.

Height 6.07 -- Weight 216 -- Shoots L

Martenet, 25, has tallied seven assists in 25 games on the campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The defenceman also suited up in one game for the AHL's Belleville Senators. Martenet has played in six AHL games split between Belleville and Texas, while also recording 47 points (9G, 38A) in 198 ECHL contests during his professional career. The Indianapolis, Ind. product was a fourth round pick, 103rd overall, of the Dallas Stars in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Keoni Texeira (kee-OH-nee tek-SHAIR-ah)

Defenceman

Born March. 24, 1997 -- Fontana, Calif.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 209 -- Shoots L

Texeira, 24, has posted 15 points (3G, 12A) in 30 games with the ECHL's Indy Fuel this season. The defenceman has registered 112 points (20G, 92A) in 210 ECHL outings during his professional career. Before turning pro, Texeira played for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and produced 143 points (39G, 104A) in 344 games over the course of five seasons.

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals tonight in a 7 p.m. CT matchup. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

