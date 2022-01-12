Condors Home this Weekend with $2 Beers and Gamer Night
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors, unbeaten in eight straight games, start a four-game homestand with games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday is $2 Beer Night and Saturday is Gamer Night with chances to win a VR Headset and gift cards to XBox and PlayStation stores. Kids are in free with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office for all January games.
Friday's game against Stockton features $2 Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzers through the end of the first intermission presented by Eyewitness News and 97.3 The Bull. It is also Country and Western Night with giveaways from the hit show Maverick. Download the Condors mobile app and purchase jersey raffle tickets to win game worn Patrick Russell and Shane Starrett jerseys this weekend!
PURCHASE JERSEY RAFFLE TICKETS
Saturday's Gamer Night is presented by ALT 106.1 KRAB Radio and the Bakersfield ESports Center. Everyone can enter to win one of two V-R Headsets at the game. Plus, dozens of XBox and PlayStation store gift cards will be given away. The Ice Level Lounge pre-game will be the site of the ESports Center Super Smash Bros. Tournament Finals with highlights shown in-game.
Save money with a Hat Trick Pack on sale now. The pack includes four ticket vouchers, a Condors hat and a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead!
