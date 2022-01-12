Heat Head to Henderson for Wednesday Bout
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (21-5-2-1; 1st Pacific) at Henderson Silver Knights (15-8-2-1; 3rd Pacific)
LOCATION: Orleans Arena | Henderson, Nevada
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 or online via Spreaker.
HEAT INDEX
The Heat hit the home stretch of their season-long, seven-game road trip with the penultimate contest of the run of away games, the team's first-ever game at Henderson. Stockton is coming off a come-from-behind, overtime win over the Ontario Reign on Sunday, a game in which they trailed by a pair past the halfway point of the third before rattling off three consecutive scores en route to the win.
WORKING OVERTIME
In handing the Reign their first loss on the year when leading after two periods, now 11-0-1-0, the Heat have now won six of nine games that have required play beyond the 60 minutes of regulation. Stockton is an impressive 4-3-0-0 on the year when trailing through, one of only two teams in the AHL (Chicago Wolves, 5-4-0-0) to have a winning record when behind after 40.
THREE-LOLA
Eetu Tuulola pushed his goal streak to three games with the opening score in Sunday's win, the longest of his professional career. Through just 24 games played, Tuulola is only two goals off his career high of 10, set in 50 games in 2019-20, and he's now tied for fifth on the Heat with eighth goals on the year, five of which coming in the last eight contests.
RETURN OF THE MACK
Connor Mackey factored into both Stockton's first and last goals in the victory over Ontario, finishing with a goal and an assist in his sixth multi-point game of the season. He leads Heat defensemen with 17 points on the year, including four goals and 13 assists, and is tied for eighth in scoring among all AHL blue-liners.
MATTY ICE
Matthew Phillips pulled into a tie with Jakob Pelletier for the team lead in goals, potting his 11th of the season on Sunday in a three-point effort. The winger ranks second on the team with 27 points on the campaign, four off Pelletier's lead, and registered the primary assist for both the game-tying and game-winning goals in Stockton's OT win.
VIVA LAS VEGAS
Wednesday's game is the Heat's first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face off against the Silver Knights, the teams having split a two-game set at Stockton Arena earlier in the season. Henderson is third in the Pacific Division with a home record of 8-3-1-0, and the Heat bring a road record of 10-4-0-1 into the tilt, the top road team in the division.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022
- Condors Home this Weekend with $2 Beers and Gamer Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Date with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Henderson for Wednesday Bout - Stockton Heat
- Reichel Joins the Blackhawks; IceHogs Receive Five from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Recall Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from Texas - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Matt Alfaro, Chris Martenet and Keoni Texeira - Manitoba Moose
- Hodgson Signs Two-Year Extension - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Unveil Premium Raffle for Autism Awareness Night Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fourth Alum to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee January 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Patrick Watling Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Host Sens in Mid-Week Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Recall Rosen, Walker to Taxi Squad - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #26: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Head to Hershey for Wednesday Night Hockey - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.