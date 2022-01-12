Heat Head to Henderson for Wednesday Bout

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (21-5-2-1; 1st Pacific) at Henderson Silver Knights (15-8-2-1; 3rd Pacific)

LOCATION: Orleans Arena | Henderson, Nevada

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Today's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available on Fox Sports 1280 or online via Spreaker.

HEAT INDEX

The Heat hit the home stretch of their season-long, seven-game road trip with the penultimate contest of the run of away games, the team's first-ever game at Henderson. Stockton is coming off a come-from-behind, overtime win over the Ontario Reign on Sunday, a game in which they trailed by a pair past the halfway point of the third before rattling off three consecutive scores en route to the win.

WORKING OVERTIME

In handing the Reign their first loss on the year when leading after two periods, now 11-0-1-0, the Heat have now won six of nine games that have required play beyond the 60 minutes of regulation. Stockton is an impressive 4-3-0-0 on the year when trailing through, one of only two teams in the AHL (Chicago Wolves, 5-4-0-0) to have a winning record when behind after 40.

THREE-LOLA

Eetu Tuulola pushed his goal streak to three games with the opening score in Sunday's win, the longest of his professional career. Through just 24 games played, Tuulola is only two goals off his career high of 10, set in 50 games in 2019-20, and he's now tied for fifth on the Heat with eighth goals on the year, five of which coming in the last eight contests.

RETURN OF THE MACK

Connor Mackey factored into both Stockton's first and last goals in the victory over Ontario, finishing with a goal and an assist in his sixth multi-point game of the season. He leads Heat defensemen with 17 points on the year, including four goals and 13 assists, and is tied for eighth in scoring among all AHL blue-liners.

MATTY ICE

Matthew Phillips pulled into a tie with Jakob Pelletier for the team lead in goals, potting his 11th of the season on Sunday in a three-point effort. The winger ranks second on the team with 27 points on the campaign, four off Pelletier's lead, and registered the primary assist for both the game-tying and game-winning goals in Stockton's OT win.

VIVA LAS VEGAS

Wednesday's game is the Heat's first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face off against the Silver Knights, the teams having split a two-game set at Stockton Arena earlier in the season. Henderson is third in the Pacific Division with a home record of 8-3-1-0, and the Heat bring a road record of 10-4-0-1 into the tilt, the top road team in the division.

