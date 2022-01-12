Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee January 17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Belleville Senators on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. for a Monday Matinee.

As part of the afternoon game, Tully's Good Times is offering complimentary tickets and a $5 Tully's Good Times gift card for children 12 and under. Gift cards may be picked up during the game at Guest Services.

The Crunch will also be offering discounted $7 tickets for students with middle school, high school and college IDs. Additional fees may apply.

To purchase complimentary or discounted tickets, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena behind Section 222. Complimentary and discounted tickets will also be available at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office on the day of game.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

