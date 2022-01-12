Patrick Watling Signs PTO with Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forward Patrick Watling to a professional tryout agreement.

Watling, 28, is enjoying an excellent season with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Watling leads the Nailers with 12 goals, 19 assists and 31 points while only appearing in 19 games.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native has played four games in the AHL this season, split evenly between the Penguins and Syracuse Crunch. In those four contests, Watling produced two assists.

Last season, Watling produced career-highs in goals (18), assists (19) and points (31) while playing for the Nailers. In 173 career ECHL games, he has earned 168 points (60G-108A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Jan. 14 against Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

