Blues Recall Rosen, Walker to Taxi Squad

January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the team has reassigned forward Nathan Walker and defenseman Calle Rosen from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, to the taxi squad.

Walker ranks third on Springfield with 21 points through in 22 games this season. He has also collected five points, including four goals, in seven games with the Blues.

Rosen has posted 12 points through 18 games with the Thunderbirds this season. In 199 career AHL games, the Vaxjo, Sweden native has tallied 108 points on 21 goals and 87 assists.

The T-Birds are back at home in the MassMutual Center for the upcoming weekend - facing the Laval Rocket on Friday the 14th at 7:05 p.m. and the Providence Bruins on Saturday the 15th at 7:05 p.m. for a special Throwback Night featuring vintage Springfield Falcons jerseys.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.