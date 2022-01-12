Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Wednesday that the club has signed forward Jacob Hayhurst of the ECHL's Worcester Railers to a professional tryout.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Hayhurst has split the 2021-22 season with the Railers and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. In 23 ECHL games with the Railers, Hayhurst has collected 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He has scored one assist in four games with the Thunderbirds.

Hayhurst made his AHL debut with the Thunderbirds on December 17th, 2021, against the Hershey Bears. He collected his lone AHL point on December 28th against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena.

A four-year NCAA forward at RPI (three seasons) and the University of Michigan (one season), Hayhurst has skated in 42 career ECHL games with the Railers, Wheeling Nailers, and Greenville Samp Rabbits. He has scored 23 points (6 g, 17 a) in those 42 contests.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight, January 12th, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!

