Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Wednesday that the club has signed forward Jacob Hayhurst of the ECHL's Worcester Railers to a professional tryout.
A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Hayhurst has split the 2021-22 season with the Railers and the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. In 23 ECHL games with the Railers, Hayhurst has collected 15 points (5 g, 10 a). He has scored one assist in four games with the Thunderbirds.
Hayhurst made his AHL debut with the Thunderbirds on December 17th, 2021, against the Hershey Bears. He collected his lone AHL point on December 28th against the Bridgeport Islanders at Webster Bank Arena.
A four-year NCAA forward at RPI (three seasons) and the University of Michigan (one season), Hayhurst has skated in 42 career ECHL games with the Railers, Wheeling Nailers, and Greenville Samp Rabbits. He has scored 23 points (6 g, 17 a) in those 42 contests.
The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight, January 12th, when they play host to the Charlotte Checkers! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022
- Dallas Stars Recall Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from Texas - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Matt Alfaro, Chris Martenet and Keoni Texeira - Manitoba Moose
- Hodgson Signs Two-Year Extension - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Unveil Premium Raffle for Autism Awareness Night Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fourth Alum to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee January 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Patrick Watling Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Host Sens in Mid-Week Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Recall Rosen, Walker to Taxi Squad - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #26: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Head to Hershey for Wednesday Night Hockey - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO
- Rangers Recall Braden Schneider, Assign Three to Hartford
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Tyler Wall to Taxi Squad, Kris Knobluach Assumes Temporary Coaching Duties
- Wolf Pack Knock off AHL Leading Comets 2-1 in Utica
- Rangers Recall Lauri Pajuniemi, Anthony Greco to Taxi Squad