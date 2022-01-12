Dallas Stars Recall Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from Texas
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Anton Khudobin and forward Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Khudobin has appeared in four AHL games with Texas, posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.80 goals against average and a .898 save percentage this season. The goaltender has also logged a 3-3-1 record with a .873 SV% and a 3.73 GAA in seven NHL contests with Dallas this season. Khudobin owns a 114-90-33 career record with a .916 SV% and a 2.50 GAA in 257 career regular-season NHL games. In four seasons with Dallas, he's appeared in 110 regular-season contests and has a 47-33-16 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .917 SV%
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound native of Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan was originally selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.
Gardner, 25, has recorded two points (1-1=2) in 22 AHL contests with Texas this season . The forward has posted one shorthanded assist for his lone assist of the campaign and has logged 31 shots. Gardner has also registered two points (1-1=2) in 36 career NHL regular-season games with Dallas, adding 60 hits and 13 blocked shots.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound native of Moose Jaw, Sask. was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.
