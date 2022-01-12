Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m.

January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Bridgeport Islanders at GIANT Center. The Islanders are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Islanders. The Bears enter tonight's game with five straight wins at home. This is the second of six meetings in the season series between Hershey and Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Islanders (12-16-3-4) at Hershey Bears (18-10-2-1)

January 12, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #32 | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Carter Sandlak (#47)

Linespersons: J.P. Waleski (#14), John Rey (#16)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-arena at 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket Information:

http://www.hersheybears.com/tickets/single-game.php

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears are coming off a victory last Sunday, defeating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 at GIANT Center. The win improved Hershey to 7-0-0-0 versus its I-81 rivals. After a scoreless first period, Dylan McIlrath tallied his third goal of the season, scoring unassisted at 7:06 of the middle frame. Hershey doubled its lead with a buzzer-beating goal by Mike Vecchione with just one second to play in the period. Garrett Pilon scored the eventual game-winner on the power play in the third period, and Pheonix Copley earned the win in goal with 26 saves. The Islanders dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Charlotte Checkers in their last game on Sunday. Parker Wotherspoon and Michael Dal Colle both scored in their loss.

BET ON SHANE:

Forward Shane Gersich has enjoyed great success versus Bridgeport in his American Hockey League career. The forward has scored four career game-winning goals, and three have come versus Bridgeport. The most recent came in Hershey's Jan. 2 win over the Islanders as Gersich potted two goals, including the overtime winner, in the 3-2 victory. Previously, Gersich scored his first career game-winning goal versus Bridgeport on Jan. 4, 2020, tallying the tie-breaking marker with just 50 seconds left in a 2-1 win at GIANT Center. His second career game-winning goal came at Bridgeport on Jan. 31, 2020, when he notched the only hat trick of his AHL career. He has played 12 career games versus the Islanders/Sound Tigers, and totaled 11 points (6g, 5a).

HERE WE GO JOE:

Hershey forward Joe Snively has continued his tear as one of the top offensive players in the league. The 26-year-old winger has posted 30 points (10g, 20a) in 29 games this season, ranking tied for 4th in the American Hockey League in scoring. Snively is on a seven-game point streak (2g, 6a). On home ice, Snively has increased his protection even further, collecting points in a league-best nine straight games (5g, 8a). He has points in 14 of his past 15 games and leads the Bears in assists, points, plus/minus (+16), and shots (85).

BLAST FROM THE PAST:

Bridgeport's roster features goaltender Cory Schneider, a veteran of 409 career NHL games and a former William M. Jennings Trophy winner. If he plays tonight, it will mark Schneider's first game at GIANT Center since the 2009 Calder Cup Finals as a member of the Manitoba Moose. The last time Schneider played in Hershey was Game 5 of that series, as he stonewalled the Bears with 31 saves, earning First Star honors in a 3-2 Manitoba win on Jun. 9, 2009. The Bears would win Game 6, claiming a 10th Calder Cup title, with a 4-1 win over Schneider and the Moose on Jun. 12. The netminder went 2-4 versus Hershey in the series with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. He has played one game versus Hershey since that time, beating the Bears as a member of the Binghamton Devils in a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 14, 2020.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey enters tonight with a five-game winning streak at GIANT Center. The Bears are 8-2-0-0 over the past 10 games on home ice and have a division-leading 12 wins on home ice...With Springfield's loss at Toronto on Monday, the Bears are in a tie for 1st Place in the Atlantic Division...Hershey enters tonight having scored a power play goal in three straight games for the first time this season...Bridgeport has points in three straight games (2-0-0-1)...Islanders forward Michael Dal Colle enters tonight's game on a six-game point streak, tallying four goals and two assists in the span...Hershey has won five straight matchups with Bridgeport at GIANT Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.