Game Preview vs. Stockton: January 12

The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Stockton Heat on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 15-8-2-1. They rank third in the Pacific Division.

Henderson and Stockton faced off earlier this season on Nov. 12 and 13, with each team winning a contest. Henderson's win on Nov. 13 ended Stockton's nine-game winning streak.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stockton Heat's season record is currently 21-5-2-1. They rank first in the Pacific Division.

The current point leader for Stockton is Jakob Pelletier, with 31 (11G, 20A). When the Heat and Silver Knights previously met, he earned one goal and one assist, one point in each contest.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is currently ranked third overall in the AHL with his goals against average, with the average at 1.92. Wolf has clocked 1155:51 minutes played. He has successfully blocked 544 out of 581 shots on goal this season. The Heat have won 16 out of 19 games with Wolf in the net.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 22 points (11G, 11A)

Daniil Miromanov: 18 points (3G, 15A)

Ben Jones: 16 points (11G, 5A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 13 points (7G, 6A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 12 points (7G, 5A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

