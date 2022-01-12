Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank

January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Egor Zamula of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms scores against the Hershey Bears

Weekly Recap

Wednesday, January 5

Hershey Bears 4 - Phantoms 3 (OT)

Egor Zamula scored with just 16.1 seconds remaining to complete a three-goal comeback and earn the Phantoms a standings point in an overtime loss at the Hershey Bears. Trailing 3-0 and with an undermanned squad, the Phantoms forged an unlikely rally to equal the longest point streak in Lehigh Valley history. Charlie Gerard (2nd) and Linus Sandin (1st) also scored for the Phantoms while goalie Pat Nagle stayed unbeaten in regulation with the Phantoms at 5-0-3.

Friday, January 7 and Sunday, January 9

Two scheduled games at the Providence Bruins were postponed and rescheduled due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The games at Providence have been rescheduled for Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 19.

Upcoming

Friday, January 14 (7:05) - Phantoms at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The Phantoms return to action with the first of back-to-back rivalry matchups against the Penguins. While Lehigh Valley is on a team-record 8-game point streak, the Penguins have dropped 7 straight (0-6-1) to fall into the cellar of the Atlantic Division at 9-14-4. The Penguins recently added former Buffalo first-rounder Alexander Nylander via a trade with Chicago for NHL'er Sam Lafferty. Nylander has scored 8-4-12 with the Rockford IceHogs this year and already as three assists in three games with the Penguins since his arrival.

Saturday, January 15 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms (PPL Center)

The Phantoms and Penguins rematch at PPL Center on United Way Night presented by Air Products. The Penguins are 3-1-0 against the Phantoms but the two teams have not played since November 3 when Felix Sandstrom turned in his first career AHL shutout in a 25-save gem in Allentown on November 3 in a 4-0 win. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations to help food challenged members of our community. Those who donate will be entered to win some great prizes including a signed Phantoms jersey.

Sunday, January 16 (3:05) - Toronto Marlies at Phantoms (PPL Center)

The Phantoms conclude the busy weekend with a Sunday matinee against the Toronto Marlies who have recently gone on a three-game win streak to surge to third in the North Division at 14-10-2. Marlies head coach Greg Moore is a Phantoms alum having played for the Adirondack Phantoms in the 2010-11 season before he was traded to Columbus for Tom Sestito. The Phantoms lost in overtime at Toronto on November 20 in a 3-2 decision on Josh Ho-Sang's winning goal.. The former Islanders' first-rounder is tops among active Marlies players with 10 goals. The first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger will receive a Phantoms Youth Jersey presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

RESCHEDULED

The Phantoms have announced several rescheduled dates for previously postponed games. Fans with tickets for postponed home games do not need to do anything for admission to the rescheduled home date. Fans who wish to exchange their tickets for an alternative home date can do so by reaching out to the Phantoms: ticketsales@phantomshockey.com

Dec 15 Phantoms vs. Belleville - New Date, Feb 8

Dec 29 Phantoms vs. Cleveland - New Date, Apr 27

Mar 20 Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - New Date, Apr 30

Away Game Dec 22 Phantoms at Hershey - New Date, Mar 8

Away Game Jan 7 at Providence - New Date, Apr 11

Away Game Jan 9 at Providence - New Date, Apr 19

KEEP IT GOING

Lehigh Valley's eight-game point streak is tied for the longest in team history. The Phantoms also had eight-game point streaks in March 2018 and had an eight-game winning streak in November 2016.

The Phantoms franchise has not had a longer point streak than that since October-November 2004 when the Philadelphia Phantoms had a 17-game winning streak which was an AHL record at the time.

Phantoms Longest Point Streaks

17 - Oct 22 2004 through Nov 27 2004 (17-0-0) PHI

15 - Nov 2 2001 through Dec 7 2001 (8-0-6-1) PHI

9 - Feb 25 2000 through Mar 11 2000 (8-0-1) PHI

9 - Dec 6 1997 through Dec 27 1997 (9-0-0) PHI

9 - Oct 25 1996 through Nov 15 1996 (8-0-1) PHI

8 - Nov 10 2021 through Jan 5 2022 (6-0-2) LV

8 - Feb 7 2018 through Feb 21 2018 (7-0-1) LV

8 - Nov 2 2016 through Nov 18 2016 (8-0-0) LV

(Plus 5 additional point streaks of 8 by the Philadelphia Phantoms)

SIGN HIM UP

Hayden Hodgson has signed a two-year contract extension with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to run through the 2023-24 season. Congrats, Hayden!

Recent Transactions

Jan 5 2022 - Add Felix Sandstrom (G) - Returned from Philadelphia

Jan 6 2022 - Delete Kirill Ustimenko (G) - Reassigned to Reading by PHI

Jan 6 2022 - Delete Mason Millman (F) - Reassigned to Reading by PHI

Jan 6 2022 - Delete Egor Zamula (D) - Recalled by Philadelphia

Jan 6 2022 - Delete Connor Bunnaman (F) - Recalled by Philadelphia

Team Scoring Leaders

Garrett Wilson 8-8-16

x - Gerry Mayhew 9-7-16

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Cal O'Reilly 4-10-14

Adam Clendening 4-10-14

Egor Zamula 3-11-14

Hayden Hodgson 6-7-13

Goaltending Leaders

Garrett Metcalf 1-0-0, 0.99, .962

Pat Nagle 5-0-3, 2.74, .906

Felix Sandstrom 3-7-3, 3.08, .896

Upcoming Schedule

Fri, Jan 14 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguions (7:05)

Sat, Jan 15 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05) (PPL Center)

Sun, Jan 16 vs. Toronto Marlies (3:05) (PPL Center)

Wed, Jan 19 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05)

Sat, Jan 22 at Charlotte Checkers (4:00)

Sun, Jan 23 at Charlotte Checkers (1:00)

Upcoming Home Games:

Saturday, January 15 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05)

Sunday, January 16 vs. Toronto Marlies (3:05)

Sunday, January 30 vs. Hershey Bears (5:05)

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a weekend homestand on Saturday, January 15 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, January 16 against the Toronto Marlies.

January 15 is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.

January 16 is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

Images from this story

