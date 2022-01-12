Islanders Overcome Bears in a Shootout

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (13-16-3-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, extended their unbeaten in regulation streak to six games with a 4-3 shootout win against the Hershey Bears (18-10-2-2) on Wednesday at Giant Center.

Seth Helgeson, Paul Thompson and Erik Brown each scored in regulation, and Michael Dal Colle had the only tally in a three-round shootout, as Bridgeport improved to 3-0-2-1 to begin 2022. Jakub Skarek (10-8-3) made 27 saves for his third consecutive victory.

Bridgeport secured its win in come-from-behind fashion as Hershey jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a pair of shorthanded goals from Shane Gersich and Brian Pinho. Gersich capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush in transition at 12:57 of the first period, beating Skarek's blocker with a snapshot from the left circle for his ninth goal of the season. Just over six minutes later, Pinho scored his first goal of the year on a breakaway at the 19:01 mark. Both goals came with Dylan McIlrath in the box.

The Islanders traded chances with Hershey throughout the second period, and drew the contest even with back-to-back goals in the span of 47 seconds late in the frame. Helgeson's second goal of the season came on a lengthy shot from the blue line that floated through traffic and past Pheonix Copley at 15:02. It occurred less than a minute before Paul Thompson fired a hard wrist shot past Copley's glove from the left circle.

The contest remained knotted until 13:34 of the third period, when Erik Brown raced out of the penalty box to set up a 2-on-1 in transition. He served a bench minor for too-many-men before joining Felix Bibeau on a rush, and scoring his third goal of the season. Andy Andreoff also logged an assist.

Joe Snively tied things back up at the 17:44 mark to eventually force overtime, converting on a scramble at the doorstep to extend his point streak to eight games.

The Islanders went to overtime for the 11th time this season and the fourth time in their last six games, earning a shootout win for just the second time this year (2-4).

Bridgeport went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Hershey led in shots, 30-29.

Next Time Out: The Bridgeport Islanders tangle with the Providence Bruins to continue a three-game road trip this Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. Fans can follow all of the action from Dunkin' Donuts Center via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and AHLTV.

