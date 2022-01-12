IceHogs Unveil Premium Raffle for Autism Awareness Night Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals

For the second straight season, the Rockford IceHogs unveiled their exclusive premium raffle in support of Autism Awareness Night presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. and The Autism Program of Easterseals on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Raffle ticket sales begin today, Wednesday, Jan. 12 and the drawing will take place on Friday, Jan. 21.

The fan-favorite evening is also supported by Hyundai on Perryville and Bucciferro Family McDonald's.

The raffle is limited to only 100 tickets for $75 each and features a grand prize of four tickets to a Chicago Cubs game and passes to the Cubs' all-inclusive Catalina Club with food and beverages included courtesy of Bucciferro Family McDonalds!

Additional raffle prizes including a Nintendo Switch basket, spa and wine package with and $100 gift card to Weis Morris Dayspa Salon, customizable 2022 Autism Awareness Night jersey, Brandon Hagel autographed Blackhawks jersey, stick and puck package, game-worn IceHogs jersey and team autographed stick, IceHogs suite for an upcoming home game and outdoor grilling package. All fans who purchase a raffle ticket are guaranteed to receive an IceHogs prize pack featuring an IceHogs Autographed Mystery Puck signed by a member of the 2021-22 team as well as other exclusive items.

