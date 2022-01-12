Reichel Joins the Blackhawks; IceHogs Receive Five from Chicago
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the following roster moves:
Removed goaltender Kevin Lankinen from COVID-19 protocol and assigned him to the active roster.
Recalled forward Lukas Reichel (LOO-kuhs RIGH-kuhl) to the taxi squad from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Assigned defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to the taxi squad from the active roster.
Re-assigned forwards Kurtis Gabriel, Mike Hardman and Josiah Slavin and goaltenders Cale Morris and Arvid Söderblom to Rockford.
Reichel, 19, was the 17th overall pick in the 2020 National Hockey League Draft. He shares third among AHL rookies and leads IceHogs skaters with 11 goals during the 2021-22 campaign. Reichel's 20 points share ninth among AHL rookies and also leads Rockford. The Nürnberg, Germany native was recently named the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 9 after registering six points (3G, 3A) in two Rockford victories.
Lankinen has appeared in 11 games with the Blackhawks this season.
The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission!
Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
