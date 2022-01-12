Marlies Host Sens in Mid-Week Battle of Ontario

January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators meet for the sixth time this season in a Wednesday matinee at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies are 4-1-0-0 against the Sens this season, and took the most recent matchup between the two teams 4-2 back on January 3rd.

The Senators are coming off of a big 7-5 win over Springfield on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Marlies are riding a three-game winning streak, after beating Belleville, Utica and Springfield in their last three games. Their last loss came back on January 1st when they fell to the Senators 2-1. This is the Marlies final home game for the month of January, as the team heads out on the road for 10 straight games.

Players to watch on the Marlies side, include defenceman Joseph Duszak, who leads the active roster with 20 points. Rookie Alex Steeves continues to produce offensively for the Marlies with 17 points in 17 games this season, while Mikhail Abramov enters Wednesday's game riding a four-game point streak (2-3-5). On the Belleville side, Rourke Chartier has scored in three straight games against the Marlies, while Jake Lucchini leads the team in points with 21.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

