IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fourth Alum to Make NHL Debut this Season

January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jakub Galvas became the 104th Rockford IceHogs alumni to go to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 137th to reach the National Hockey League, making his NHL debut last night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Galvas played an impressive 23:40 in his NHL debut last night, the most by any Blackhawks player since Duncan Keith's debut in 2005! He joins defenseman Isaak Phillips, forward Josiah Slavin and goaltender Arvid Soderblom as members of the IceHogs to make their NHL debuts with the Blackhawks this season.

"I was very surprised how good he played," Blackhawks Interim Head Coach and former IceHogs Head Coach Derek King mentioned to the media after the game. "I knew he was pretty calm with the puck, could skate, make plays and he's a smart player, but he looked really good today. He stepped up. That's not easy."

Playing in his first professional season in North America, Galvas, netted six points (1G, 5A) in 20 games with the IceHogs this season before earning his first NHL call-up on Jan. 6.

Drafted by the Blackhawks in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2017 National Hockey League Draft, Galvas added 11 points (2G, 9A) in 47 contests with Jukurit of the Finnish Elite League (Liiga) last season. His 11 points ranked third among Jukurit defensemen.

A 5-foot-11, 161-pound defenseman, Galvas notched a career-high 15 points (2G, 13A) in 43 games with Jukurit during the 2019-20 campaign. He also appeared in two regular-season games with Jukurit U20 and skated in one postseason contest with the club in 2019-20. In 90 career games with Jukurit, the blueliner has recorded 26 points (4G, 22A).

A native of Ostrava, Czech Republic, Galvas was an alternate captain for his country at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. He recorded an assist in five games during the tournament. He also skated for Czech Republic at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship, notching two helpers in seven games, and skated in two games at the 2017 U18 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The IceHogs are back in action at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 14 against the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. on a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.