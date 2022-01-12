Crunch Edged by Rocket, 3-2
January 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Laval Rocket, 3-2, tonight at Place Bell.
The loss snaps a four-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 11-11-2-1 on the season and 1-1-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval.
Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 25-of-28 shots in net for the Crunch, while Michael McNiven stopped 31-of-33 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse was unable to covert on three power play opportunities, but went a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Rocket opened scoring 5:12 into the game when Alexandre Fortin redirected a long right-point shot from Charles-David Beaudoin.
The Crunch tied the game 3:31 into the second period. After getting the puck along the blue line, Max Cajkovic skated in down the right side and fired a wrister off the crossbar and in. Just three minutes later, Laval regained their lead with a shorthanded goal. Brandon Gignac scored on a give-and-go play during an odd-man rush with Gabriel Bourque.
Syracuse knotted the score for a second time at the 11:13 mark of the middle frame. P.C. Labrie forced a turnover in the corner and poked the puck toward Charles Hudon. He deked around a defender as he cut across the slot and shoveled a backhander past McNiven.
Laval went back on top at the 13:31 mark of the third period. Carl Neill fired a shot wide that went off the end boards and back out for Jean-Sébastien Dea to chip into an open net.
The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Charles Hudon has goals in back-to-back games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2022
- Islanders Overcome Bears in a Shootout - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Edged by Rocket, 3-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Edge Bears in Shootout, 4-3 - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Drop Overtime Heartbreaker against Checkers at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Denisenko Drives Checkers Past Hartford in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Comeback Falls Short against Americans, Lose 7-6 - Utica Comets
- 5 THINGS: HEAT at HSK, 1.12.22 - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview vs. Stockton: January 12 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Home this Weekend with $2 Beers and Gamer Night - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Return Home for Date with Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Heat Head to Henderson for Wednesday Bout - Stockton Heat
- Reichel Joins the Blackhawks; IceHogs Receive Five from Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Recall Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from Texas - Texas Stars
- Moose Sign Matt Alfaro, Chris Martenet and Keoni Texeira - Manitoba Moose
- Hodgson Signs Two-Year Extension - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Unveil Premium Raffle for Autism Awareness Night Supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Defenseman Jakub Galvas Becomes 104th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; Fourth Alum to Make NHL Debut this Season - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Islanders at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Monday Matinee January 17 - Syracuse Crunch
- Patrick Watling Signs PTO with Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Host Sens in Mid-Week Battle of Ontario - Toronto Marlies
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Kevin Czuczman from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Blues Recall Rosen, Walker to Taxi Squad - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game #26: Tucson at San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- Islanders Head to Hershey for Wednesday Night Hockey - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.