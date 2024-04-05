Moose Sign Defenceman Dylan Anhorn

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed defenceman Dylan Anhorn to a one-year contract for the 2024-25 season. Anhorn will join the team for the remainder of the 2023-24 season on an amateur tryout agreement.

Dylan Anhorn

Defence

Born Jan. 21, 1999 - Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 - Weight 190 - Shoots L

Anhorn, 25, recorded 33 points (6G, 27A) in 38 games this season for the NCAA's St. Cloud State University and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. The Calgary, Alta. product registered 94 points (24G, 70A) in 127 career NCAA contests split between Union College and St. Cloud State. The defender won the 2023 NCHC Championship with St. Cloud State. In his freshman season, Anhorn was named to the 2020 ECAC All-Rookie Team while skating for Union College. Prior to his collegiate career, Anhorn played two seasons for the BCHL'S Prince George Spruce Kings and won the 2019 BCHL Championship.

The Moose return home for a contest against the Chicago Wolves at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 6. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. It's the Autism Acceptance Game, in support of St.Amant Foundation.

Tickets to all upcoming Manitoba Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.