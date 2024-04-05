Game Day: A Battle in Bakersfield

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers are on the road to face the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena on Friday night.

Having clinched a playoff spot on Mar.30, the Wranglers are now looking to track down home-ice advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, with just six games remaining in the regular season.

Puck drop: 8:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Apr.5, 2024 8:00pm @ Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena

Apr.6, 2024 8:00pm @ Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena

Head-2-Head:

Calgary currently sits in seventh in the Pacific Division with a record of 34-24-5-3 and 76 points, while Bakersfield also has 76 pts. and sits in sixth place with a 36-25-2-2 record.

Just three points separate the Wranglers, Condors and the top three seed (Tucson - 79 pts.) meaning home ice advantage is still possible for both teams heading into this weekend series.

Heading into their final meeting of the season - a two-game set this weekend - both teams have split the season series with three wins apiece (3-3) in six games so far.

Bakersfield won the previous meeting 3-2 back on March 20 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Morton

Keep your eye on Sam Morton tonight.

Morton scored the lone goal in the Wranglers 4-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda on Mar.30.

Since signing with Calgary out of Minnesota State, Morton has appeared in eight games, notching five points (3g,2a) in that span, with a game winning goal and a plus-2 rating.

ONE TIMERS:

(F) Adam Klapka leads the Wranglers in scoring with 43 points (20g,23a) in 60 games.

(G) Seth Eisele and (F) David Silye were added to the roster on ATO's.

(D) Joni Jurmo and (F) Parker Bell were added to the roster last week.

