Eagles Transactions --- Defenseman Garrett Pyke Joins Colorado Eagles

April 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Garrett Pyke to an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, in addition to a two-year AHL contract through the 2025-26 season.

Pyke posted three goals and 22 assists in 39 games this season at the University of North Dakota. Prior to joining the Fighting Hawks, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner collected eight goals and 33 assists in four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, serving as the Nanooks captain during the 2022-23 season.

In addition to his time at the NCAA level, Pyke played three seasons in the OJHL with the Oakville Blades, notching 79 points in 146 games and helping lead the Blades to the 2019 OJHL Championship.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm MT at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2024

